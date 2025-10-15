Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 15th:

Guess GES: This company, which designs, markets, distributes and licenses casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children as per the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Guess?, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess?, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess?, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Guess?, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Guess?, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Guess?, Inc. Quote

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. KGS: This company, which is an operator of contract compression infrastructure principally in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. Quote

Energizer ENR: This company, which is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of batteries and lighting products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Energizer Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Energizer Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Energizer Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.