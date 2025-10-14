Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct.14th:

Global Ship Lease GSL: This company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies., has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company, which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

Jackson Financial JXN: This company, which is a U.S. retirement services provider with a diverse portfolio of differentiated products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Jackson Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Jackson Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Jackson Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote

