Best Income Stocks to Buy for Oct. 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 13th:

T. Rowe Price TROW: This global investment management organization which provides a broad array of mutual funds, sub-advisory services and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans and financial intermediaries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. BPRN: This company, which provides various banking products and services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Richardson Electronics RELL: This company, which is a global provider of engineered solutions for its customers' needs through product manufacturing, systems integration, prototype design and manufacture, testing and logistics, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

