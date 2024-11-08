Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8:

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

Sappi Limited SPPJY: This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Engie SA ENGIY: This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.