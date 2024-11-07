Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This holding company for Meridian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

NBT Bancorp Inc. NBTB: This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN: This fashion retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

