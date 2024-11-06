Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR: This real estate company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Swedbank AB (publ) SWDBY: This banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of nearly 4%.

Sumco Corporation SUOPY: This maker of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

