Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

American Assets Trust, Inc. AAT: This self-administered real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

American Assets Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Assets Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Assets Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

American Assets Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American Assets Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American Assets Trust, Inc. Quote

Comerica Incorporated CMA: This company that provides financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Comerica Incorporated Price and Consensus

Comerica Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Comerica Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Comerica Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Comerica Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Comerica Incorporated Quote

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. PROV: This bank holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.