Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. CFFN: This holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Capitol Federal Financial Price and Consensus

Capitol Federal Financial price-consensus-chart | Capitol Federal Financial Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Yield (TTM)

Capitol Federal Financial dividend-yield-ttm | Capitol Federal Financial Quote

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA: This Chinese e-commerce giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Isabella Bank Corporation ISBA: This bank holding company for Isabella Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Isabella Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Isabella Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Isabella Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Isabella Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Isabella Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Isabella Bank Corporation Quote

