Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29:

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL: This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

Mach Natural Resources LP MNR: This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

