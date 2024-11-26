Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26:

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. WASH: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM: This container shipping provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

