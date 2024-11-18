Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18:

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flushing Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

United Overseas Bank Limited UOVEY: This banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

United Overseas Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus

United Overseas Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | United Overseas Bank Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

United Overseas Bank Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

United Overseas Bank Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | United Overseas Bank Ltd. Quote

CI Financial Corp. CIXXF: This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

CI Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CI Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOVEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.