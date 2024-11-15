Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15:
Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF: This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Raymond James Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Raymond James Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI: This global asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Federated Hermes, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
P10, Inc. PX: This multi-asset class private market solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.
P10, Inc. Price and Consensus
P10, Inc. price-consensus-chart | P10, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
P10, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
P10, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | P10, Inc. Quote
