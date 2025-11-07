Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 7

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 7:

Bank of Marin Bancorp BMRC: This holding company for Bank of Marin has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price and Consensus

Bank of Marin Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Bank of Marin Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank of Marin Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Bank of Marin Bancorp Quote

Invesco Ltd. IVZ: This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus

Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Invesco Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Invesco Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Invesco Ltd. Quote

Preferred Bank PFBC: This banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Bank Price and Consensus

Preferred Bank price-consensus-chart | Preferred Bank Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Preferred Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)

Preferred Bank dividend-yield-ttm | Preferred Bank Quote

