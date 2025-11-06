Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 6

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 6:

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Universal Corporation UVV: This agriproducts company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Lincoln National Corporation LNC: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

