Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 5

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 5:

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. REYN: This consumer products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY: This trading company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

