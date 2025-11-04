Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 4

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 4:

TriNet Group, Inc. TNET: This human capital management services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

TriNet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TriNet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

TriNet Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

TriNet Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN: This bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Price and Consensus

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of nearly 3%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Quote

Isabella Bank Corporation ISBA: This bank holding company for Isabella Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Isabella Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Isabella Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Isabella Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Isabella Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Isabella Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Isabella Bank Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.