Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 28

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 28:

Norwood Financial Corp. NWFL: This bank holding company for Wayne Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. PAGP: This midstream infrastructure systems company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

