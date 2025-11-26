Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 26

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 26:

West Bancorporation, Inc. WTBA: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS: This mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD:This marketing solutions company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

