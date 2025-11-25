Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 25

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 25:

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

EniS.p.A. E: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of nearly 1%.

