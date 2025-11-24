Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 24

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 24:
Grupo Cibest S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS: This tree nuts and peanuts company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP: This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
