Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 24

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 24:

Grupo Cibest S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR Quote

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS: This tree nuts and peanuts company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Price and Consensus

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. price-consensus-chart | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP: This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Price and Consensus

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.