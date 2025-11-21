Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 21st:

Alpine Income Property Trust PINE: This real estate investment trust which owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp FMAO: This community bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana THFF: This multi-bank holding company, which provides various financial products and services in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, central and eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

