Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 20th:

Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP: This company, which is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner which provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

Phibro Animal Health PAHC: This leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company, which provides a broad range of products for food animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle and aquaculture, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

FirstCash FCFS: This company, which is a operator of pawn stores and a provider of technology-driven point-of-sale payment solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

