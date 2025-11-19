Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 19th:

First Hawaiian FHB: This company, which offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

OP Bancorp OPBK: This bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

Jackson Financial JXN: This company which is a U.S. retirement services provider which is supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

