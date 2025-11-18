Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 18th:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp FMAO: This locally owned and operated community bank which provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana THFF: This multi-bank holding company, which provides various financial products and services in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, central and eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Allstate ALL: This company which is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S., has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

