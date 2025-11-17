Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 17th:

TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX: This commercial real estate finance company which focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Preferred Bank PFBC: This company, which is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Popular BPOP: This full-service financial services provider which offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, mortgage loans, insurance, investment banking, and broker-dealer services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

