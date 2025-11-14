Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 14

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov.14th:

Universal Corporation UVV: This business-to-business agriproducts company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC: This holding company for Hanmi Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

