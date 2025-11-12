Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 12

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov.12th:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote

NatWest Group plc NWG: This banking and financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

NatWest Group plc Price and Consensus

NatWest Group plc price-consensus-chart | NatWest Group plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

NatWest Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

NatWest Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | NatWest Group plc Quote

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SB Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

SB Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

SB Financial Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

