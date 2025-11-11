Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 11

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov.11th:

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC: This banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Preferred Bank PFBC: This banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

TE Connectivity plc TEL: This connectivity and sensor technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

