Best Income Stocks to Buy for Nov. 10

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov.10th:

Gladstone Land Corporation LAND: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Lincoln National Corporation LNC: This insurance and retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Southern Copper Corporation SCCO: This mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

