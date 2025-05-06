Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY: This gold-mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA: This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

