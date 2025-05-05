Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Euroseas Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Euroseas Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

NatWest Group plc NWG: This banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

NatWest Group plc Price and Consensus

NatWest Group plc price-consensus-chart | NatWest Group plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

NatWest Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

NatWest Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | NatWest Group plc Quote

Ultrapar Participaçoes S.A. UGP: This distributor of liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil and kerosene etc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Price and Consensus

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NatWest Group plc (NWG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.