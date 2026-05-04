Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

LyondellBasell Industries LYB: This company which, is among the leading plastics, chemical and refining companies globally with operations across 18 countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 88.2% over the last 60 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. dividend-yield-ttm | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This independent oil and natural gas company, which acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus

Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Crescent Energy Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Crescent Energy Company dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Energy Company Quote

PHINIA Inc. PHIN: This company, which is a global leader in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that enhance performance, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce emissions across combustion and hybrid propulsion platforms, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

PHINIA Inc. Price and Consensus

PHINIA Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHINIA Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

PHINIA Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PHINIA Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PHINIA Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

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Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.