Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31:

Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR: This diversified manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% the last 60 days.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

First Community Bancshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Costamare Inc. CMRE: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.