Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30th:

Dynex Capital DX: This mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.9, compared with the industry average of 12.4%.

Swedbank SWDBY: This leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Guaranty Bancshares GNTY: This bank holding company which adheres to a community banking philosophy and focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

