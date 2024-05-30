Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30:

Ecopetrol S.A. EC: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.9%.

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

