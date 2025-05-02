Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:

Banco Santander Chile BSAC: This company which is the largest bank in Chile, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Barclays BCS: This global banking and financial services company which provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, corporations and institutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp FMAO: This bank holding company which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

