Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29th:

Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%.

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

Intesa Sanpaolo ISNPY: This new banking group which provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

Eastern Bankshares EBC: This company which provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.