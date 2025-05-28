Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:

Flex LNG FLNG: This shipping company which is focused on transportation of liquefied natural gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Alerus Financial ALRS: This financial services company, which offers banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage to businesses and consumers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

United Bankshares UBSI: This full-service commercial bank which provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

