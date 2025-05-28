Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:
Flex LNG FLNG: This shipping company which is focused on transportation of liquefied natural gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Flex LNG Ltd. Price and Consensus
Flex LNG Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex LNG Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Flex LNG Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Flex LNG Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Flex LNG Ltd. Quote
Alerus Financial ALRS: This financial services company, which offers banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage to businesses and consumers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Alerus Financial Price and Consensus
Alerus Financial price-consensus-chart | Alerus Financial Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Alerus Financial Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alerus Financial dividend-yield-ttm | Alerus Financial Quote
United Bankshares UBSI: This full-service commercial bank which provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
United Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.
United Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
United Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | United Bankshares, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells
We're not kidding.
Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.
Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Alerus Financial (ALRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.