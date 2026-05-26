Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Great Elm Capital Group GECC: This diversified investment company, which works in line of investment management, financial products and merchant banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 21.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Kenvue Inc. KVUE: This company, which operates as a consumer health company in the United States and internationally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Kenvue Inc. Price and Consensus

Kenvue Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kenvue Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kenvue Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kenvue Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kenvue Inc. Quote

TriNet TNET: This company, which is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

TriNet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TriNet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

TriNet Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

TriNet Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

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Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.