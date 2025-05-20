Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM: This asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Rithm Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rithm Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU: This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti PLC price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

AngloGold Ashanti PLC dividend-yield-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti PLC Quote

Barrick Mining Corporation B: This explorer, developer, producer and seller of minerals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrick Mining Corporation Price and Consensus

Barrick Mining Corporation price-consensus-chart | Barrick Mining Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Barrick Mining Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Barrick Mining Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Barrick Mining Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.