Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY: This company that delivers offshore projects and services for the energy sector has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MAG Silver Corp. MAG: This precious metal company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Karooooo Ltd. KARO: This company that provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

