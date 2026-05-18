Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18:

Mach Natural Resources LP MNR: This oil and gas company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.5% the last 60 days.

Mach Natural Resources LP Price and Consensus

Mach Natural Resources LP price-consensus-chart | Mach Natural Resources LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Mach Natural Resources LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Mach Natural Resources LP dividend-yield-ttm | Mach Natural Resources LP Quote

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. LIEN: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% the last 60 days.

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14%, compared with the industry average of 11.6%.

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Quote

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% in the last 60 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Price and Consensus

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

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Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (LIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.