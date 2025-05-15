Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais USNZY: This company which is Latin America's biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world's largest twenty steel producers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Price and Consensus

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA price-consensus-chart | Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA dividend-yield-ttm | Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Quote

Bank of Hawaii BOH: This bank holding company which provides a broad array of products and services in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank of Hawaii Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

Epsilon Energy EPSN: This on-shore focused oil and natural gas company which engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering and production of oil and gas reserves, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Price and Consensus

Epsilon Energy Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Epsilon Energy Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Epsilon Energy Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (USNZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.