Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

Southwest Gas SWX: This regulated utility company that provides natural gas services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Fortis FTS: This company which is engaged in electric and gas utility business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Novozymes NVZMY: This company which is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

