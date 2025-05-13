Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

Copa Holdings CPA: This company which offers airline passenger and cargo services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 4%.

MAG Silver MAG: This Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

