Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Suzano SUZ: This company which is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper producers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Ahold ADRNY: This company provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Maximus MMS: This company which operates government health and human services programs globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

