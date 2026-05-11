Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11:

Kenvue Inc. KVUE: This consumer health company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Kenvue Inc. Price and Consensus

Kenvue Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kenvue Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kenvue Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kenvue Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kenvue Inc. Quote

BP p.l.c. BP: This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 103.5% over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus

BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

BP p.l.c. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BP p.l.c. dividend-yield-ttm | BP p.l.c. Quote

Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB: This financial holding company for Civista Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Civista Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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