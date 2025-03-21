Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:

CION Investment Corporation CION: This business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its currrent year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.20%, compared with the industry average of 10%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital PFLT: This closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company which aims to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

First Hawaiian FHB: This bank holding company which offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

