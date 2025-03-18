Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Annaly Capital Management NLY: This mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily owns, manages and finances a portfolio of real-estate-related investment securities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its currrent year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 10.7%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO: This international tanker company which provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Telefonica TEF: This company which is a provider of mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

