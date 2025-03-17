Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Hang Seng Bank HSNGY: This world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong's largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its currrent year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Quote

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital PFLT: This business development company which is closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.7% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

Plains All American Pipeline PAA: This master limited partnership (MLP), which is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products in the U.S. and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (HSNGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.